February 2, 2023 - Historic Savannah Foundation (HSF) will partner with the Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum to present the next installment in their “People, Places and Stories that Define Savannah” lecture series. The tour is set for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum, located at 460 Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.
During the event, the museum’s Executive Director, Vaughnette Goode-Walker, and other museum docents will lead attendees on a guided tour through the poignant exhibits commemorating the fight for African American equality and civil rights in the region.
“We are honored to partner with the Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum and Vaughnette Goode-Walker for this installment of our lecture series," HSF Education & Research Associate, Kimberly Newbold said. “The people, places and stories in the museum are integral to our city and nation’s history and incredibly important stories to tell.”
This lecture is free for HSF members and $15 for non-members. Both members and non-members may RSVP for this event by visiting HSF’s website, www.myhsf.org, or by emailing Kimberly Newbold at knewbold@myhsf.org
For more information on the “People, Places and Stories that Define Savannah” lecture series, contact Newbold at 912-483-7294. For information about other HSF events, please visit myhsf.org or call 912-233-7787, and follow HSF on their social media, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Historic Savannah Foundation, a leading nonprofit preservation and cultural institution, saves buildings, places, and stories that define Savannah’s past, present, and future. Following its formation in 1955, the organization started a Revolving Fund to save endangered historic properties, now totaling over 412 buildings throughout several of Savannah’s historic districts. HSF continues to build capacity within its operations, secure new financial resources, improve
its image and visibility, and increase public policy efforts to protect Savannah’s historic districts. For more information about the work of the Historic Savannah Foundation, visit www.myhsf.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.