February 2, 2023 - Historic Savannah Foundation (HSF) will partner with the Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum to present the next installment in their “People, Places and Stories that Define Savannah” lecture series. The tour is set for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum, located at 460 Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.

During the event, the museum’s Executive Director, Vaughnette Goode-Walker, and other museum docents will lead attendees on a guided tour through the poignant exhibits commemorating the fight for African American equality and civil rights in the region.

