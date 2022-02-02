February 2, 2022 - P.A.C.K., People of Action Caring for Kids, a public charity that packs and delivers care bags to local children in need, received $34,000 in funds from the Arby’s Foundation during 2021. A check presentation took place Tuesday, Feb. 1 at P.A.C.K.’s 4 Mall Terrace Savannah, GA location.
“We are so grateful to the Arby’s Foundation for investing in our community. These funds will help us continue to feed local children in need. When a business like Arby’s steps in to help us, it means children can be children and being hungry is one less thing they have to worry about,” said Malena Stone, P.A.C.K. executive director. “With no paid employees, we depend on benevolent businesses and volunteers to help us do everything from packing bags to hosting food drives.”
“The Arby’s Foundation is proud to have selected P.A.C.K. as a recipient of $34,000 in funds to support the efforts around childhood hunger," said Howard Solieau, Arby’s Director of Operations. "With these funds, Malena and her team will be able to pack and deliver bags of food to local schools and community centers."
Founded in 2012, P.A.C.K. is committed to packing and delivering 16,000 care bags a month to children in Chatham County. Existing to meet the physical needs of local children in crisis by providing food, clothing, toiletries and supplies, P.A.C.K. strives to inspire families and children to serve in their community. Volunteer opportunities are available at www.packsavannah.com.
