February 2, 2021 - Senior Citizens, Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping people age successfully, announced it recently received two grants for the purchase and installation of a new, stand-alone freezer for SCI’s Meals on Wheels operation. The grants—for $10,000 each—were awarded by Meals on Wheels America and The Savannah Community Foundation.
“This new walk-in freezer is a long-term solution to food supply challenges SCI has faced since COVID-19 began,” said President and CEO Patti Lyons. “These funds from Meals on Wheels America and The Savannah Community Foundation are greatly appreciated and will allow us to seamlessly serve our clients.”
Prior to receiving the new freezer, SCI used a temporary portable freezer unit in order to ensure a steady food supply. With the new freezer, SCI has a solution that will serve its Meals on Wheels operation beyond the pandemic.
The Meals on Wheels America grant was made possible by the Truist Foundation. The Savannah Community Foundation grant was made possible by The Nora L. and Henry Cunningham Fund.
