February 20, 2023 - United Way of the Coastal Empire has announced that this year’s Women Who Rule event, again presented by Step One Automotive Group, will honor longtime banking executive, community leader and United Way supporter Kay Ford as the 2023 United Way “Woman of the Year.” The annual luncheon, chaired this year by Cecilia Tran Arango of Thomas & Hutton, will be held Tuesday, March 14, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Savannah Convention Center. 

Kay Ford is the current chairman of the BankSouth Advisory Board for the Savannah market. In her role Ford promotes the bank’s commitment to serving the Savannah community. In addition, she serves on the fiduciary board of BankSouth and was formerly the chief banking officer, serving the bank’s markets throughout the state. A former president and CEO of SunTrust Bank, Savannah, Ford retired after serving 41 years there. She held numerous senior level positions within retail banking and private wealth management, including the position of senior vice president of Private Wealth Management. She is a graduate of Leadership Savannah and Leadership Georgia. She currently chairs the Savannah Technical College Foundation Board and is the chair-elect for the Savannah Economic Development Authority. Her long record of service on community-driven boards includes that of United Way of the Coastal Empire, where she was the 2016 campaign chair; the Memorial Health Foundation of Memorial Health Medical Center; the Savannah Fund for Excellence in Education; St. Mary's Home, as well as past chair of the Housing Authority of Savannah. As an elected official, she served on the Savannah-Chatham County Board of Education and Garden City’s city council.

