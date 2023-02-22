February 22, 2023 - The Davenport House Museum, located at 324 E. State Street, has planned four spring programs beginning in March and running through May, which is National Preservation Month. Programs include “Tea at the Davenports’” in March, the “Discovering 1820s Savannah” Walking Tour in April, and the “Early Bird’s Preservation Walking Tour of the Landmark Historic District’s East Side” and “Springtime Tea at the Davenports” in May. All events begin at 323 E. Broughton Street which is the Davenport House Museum Entrance and Shop.
Tea at the Davenports’ will take place Wednesdays and Thursdays, March 1-2, 8-9, 15-16, 22-23 and 29-30. The program begins at 5 p.m. and lasts 75 minutes. Guests will learn about tea traditions and experience early 19th century tea in the historic atmosphere of the Davenport House Museum. Weather permitting, tea will be served in the Museum’s Garden. On inclement weather dates, tea will be taken inside the house museum in a delightful interior room. Costumed interpreters will join guests for refreshment and conversation. Admission is $18 for adults and $14 for children, plus tax.
Discovering 1820s Savannah Early Bird’s Walking Tour will take place on Saturday, April 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29, starting at 8 a.m. and will last about 120 minutes. Participants will see what survives of the 1820s Savannah that master builder Isaiah Davenport knew. The 2.5-mile walk will offer a view of the finest architectural examples remaining in the city and a discussion about what no longer survives. Coffee and treats in the Davenport House Garden will follow the tour. Admission is $21 plus tax and, while walk-ins are welcome, reservations are appreciated. Please call 912-236-8097 to inquire about group rates for 10 or more people.
Early Bird’s Preservation Walking Tour of the Landmark Historic District’s East Side will take place on Saturday, May 6, 13, 20 and 27, starting at 8 a.m. and lasts about 100 minutes. The 2.3-mile early morning walk provides participants with a view of one of the oldest and most varied neighborhoods while learning how historic preservation has revitalized downtown Savannah. Leading the tour, Davenport House Director Jamie Credle will introduce the personalities, structures and issues that have energized Savannah’s preservation movement. Coffee and treats in the Davenport House Garden will follow. Admission is $21, plus tax. While walk-ins are welcome, reservations are recommended. Please call 912-236-8097 to inquire about group rates for 10 or more people.
Springtime Tea at the Davenports will take place on Wednesdays and Thursdays, May 3, 10-11, 17-18 and 24-25. The program begins at 5 p.m. and lasts 75 minutes. Guests will learn about tea traditions and experience early 19th century tea in the historic atmosphere of the Davenport House Museum. Tea will be served in a delightful interior room at the end of the program. Costumed interpreters will join guests for refreshment and conversation. Admission is $18 for adults and $14 for children, plus tax.
The mission of the Davenport House Museum is to preserve and interpret the American Federal-style house and the artifacts within, built by master builder Isaiah Davenport for his household, with an emphasis on the years 1820-27. The DH seeks to educate, enrich, and inspire our visitors and the community, as well as recognize the historical role of the house in the founding of Historic Savannah Foundation. Situated on Columbia Square at the corner of State and Habersham Streets in historic downtown Savannah, it is one of the oldest brick structures in the city and sees approximately 40,000 visitors annually, through its guided tours and education programs. For more information, visit www.davenporthousemuseum.org/programs/ or call 912-236-8097.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.