February 22, 2023 - The Davenport House Museum, located at 324 E. State Street, has planned four spring programs beginning in March and running through May, which is National Preservation Month. Programs include “Tea at the Davenports’” in March, the “Discovering 1820s Savannah” Walking Tour in April, and the “Early Bird’s Preservation Walking Tour of the Landmark Historic District’s East Side” and “Springtime Tea at the Davenports” in May. All events begin at 323 E. Broughton Street which is the Davenport House Museum Entrance and Shop. 

Tea at the Davenports’ will take place Wednesdays and Thursdays, March 1-2, 8-9, 15-16, 22-23 and 29-30. The program begins at 5 p.m. and lasts 75 minutes. Guests will learn about tea traditions and experience early 19th century tea in the historic atmosphere of the Davenport House Museum. Weather permitting, tea will be served in the Museum’s Garden. On inclement weather dates, tea will be taken inside the house museum in a delightful interior room. Costumed interpreters will join guests for refreshment and conversation. Admission is $18 for adults and $14 for children, plus tax. 

