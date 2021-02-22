February 22, 2021 - At the Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia’s (GSHG) Annual Business Meeting on January 23, 2021, two Savannah community leaders were unanimously elected as Members-at-Large for the GSHG Board of Directors. The GSHG Board of Directors advise the Historic Georgia council in all areas, including finance, membership, and programming. Caitlin Teuton and Rachael Wilson will serve as board members until 2023.
Caitlin Teuton graduated from the University of Georgia in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in Landscape Architecture and returned to her hometown of Savannah to pursue a career with Thomas & Hutton.
Rachael Wilson is a local attorney and a professor of wills, estates, and trusts at Savannah Law School and South University. Rachael attended Mercer University and Mercer Law School in Macon, GA, and returned to her hometown of Savannah to practice law in 2011.
To join, donate, reconnect, or volunteer with Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia, visit www.gshg.org or call 1-888-689-1912.
