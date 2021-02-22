February 22, 2021 - Every Tuesday morning, rain or shine, Healthy Savannah team members, Paula Kreissler and Armand Turner head out to explore our local trails and walkways. Throughout the pandemic, these weekly walks have taken Kreissler and Turner all around Chatham County and into South Carolina while providing an opportunity to remain active.
As part of the Racial and Ethnic Approaches to Community Health grant funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Healthy Savannah and the YMCA of Coastal Georgia are participating in the national initiative, Active People, Healthy Nation, to help 27 million Americans become more physically active by 2027.
According to data from the CDC, only 1 in 4 adults and 1 in 5 high school students fully meet physical activity guidelines for aerobic and muscle-strengthening activities. Savannah offers residents many options for ADA-accessible trails including the newly opened Truman Linear Park Trail, a 3 mile trail from DeRenne Avenue to Lake Mayer Community Park.
“What started as a simple way to get out of the house at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic has become an activity I look forward to each week,” shared Armand Turner, Physical Activity Manager, Racial and Ethnic Approaches to Community Health grant team.
“It has been amazing to get out and experience our local trails and track the progress being made on the Tide to Town routes, which will provide our community with activity-friendly routes to everyday destinations.”
Healthy Savannah is encouraging the community to stay active this spring. Bring a mask and join a weekly Healthy Walk or explore the routes on their own, using the new Healthy Walks map. Share your walk by tagging your photos and videos with #HealthyWalks and #ActivePeople.
For more information on upcoming Healthy Walks, visit the Healthy Savannah Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/healthysav.
