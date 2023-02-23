February 23, 2023 - Park Place Outreach is hosting its 2nd annual Toss for a Cause cornhole tournament fundraiser on March 4, 2023, at Coastal Empire Beer Co. starting at 1 p.m. Bring your whole family for an afternoon of friendly competition. There will be bean bag tossing, raffle tickets, food trucks, music, beer, and much more. Upgrade your experience by becoming a sponsor for the event to greatly impact the lives of the kids that Park Place Outreach serves.
Thanks to Coastal Empire Beer Co., Park Place Outreach will receive 10 percent of the beer sales on the day of the event. Come compete as a solo player, as a team of two, or as a sponsor, and join us as we toss for a cause to team up against teenage homelessness. All proceeds go toward supporting Park Place Outreach programming to help the youth in the community.
To sponsor Toss for a Cause, head over to https://www.parkplaceyes.org/upcoming-events/ for complete sponsorship levels and benefits. A few perks of becoming a sponsor include entry to compete in the tournament, business promotion, event t-shirts for participants, raffle tickets for the giveaways, drink tickets for Coastal Empire Beer bar, and much more. There are also non-sponsorship options for individuals who just want to compete in the tournament. Visit Park Place Outreach’s website for more details.
This is the first time Park Place Outreach will be hosting the Toss for a Cause Cornhole Tournament since the Covid-19 pandemic. This fun event will have you connected to your community and feeling like a winner. Tickets are available at parkplaceyes.org/upcoming-events or can be purchased by contacting Executive Director Adriana Tatum-Howard, at 912-234-4048 or adriana@parkplaceyes.org.
