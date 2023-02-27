February 27, 2023 - America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia recently received a check from Aetna in the amount of $30,000 to support the Mobile Food Pantry program initiatives. CVS Aetna believes in charitable giving to promote health and wellness and we are fortunate to be one of the community partners they chose for the donation.
The generosity of Aetna will benefit Second Harvest's Mobile Food Pantry program that reaches all 21 counties they serve. The Mobile Food Pantry was created in 2007 as a way to get healthy, nutritious food to the more rural areas of Coastal Georgia. Since the covid-19 pandemic and health crisis developed in 2020, they have been utilizing the mobile food pantry means of distribution in both rural and urban areas due to the ease and effectiveness of the program. Several days each week the rig takes out prepacked boxes of non-perishable food items as well as fresh produce, dairy, and frozen protein for partner agencies and volunteers to hand out.
