February 28, 2023 - Historic Savannah Foundation (HSF) will host Ardis Wood, preservationist, advocate, artist, and founder of the local affiliate of Scenic America, as the next presenter in their “People, Places and Stories that Define Savannah” lecture series. Her presentation is set for 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, at Historic Savannah Foundation, located at 321 E. York Street.
Ardis Wood is a long-time member of Scenic America’s board of directors and president and founder of its Scenic Chatham (Georgia) affiliate. Her concerns for the visual environment go beyond billboards and unsightly signage, diving deeply into historic preservation–an area of particular interest in Savannah. Ardis received Historic Savannah Foundation’s 2015 Lee & Emma Adler Award for Advocacy.
Scenic America is the only national nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and enhancing the visual character of America. Based in Washington, D.C., the group carries out its mission with the help of 41 state and local affiliates spread throughout the country.
“We are delighted to have Ardis join us as part of our lecture series," HSF Education & Research Associate, Kimberly Newbold said. “Ardis is very passionate in her unwavering dedication to preserving and protecting scenic beauty. Through this lecture, she will provide insight into what we can do to keep our city beautiful both visually and through preservation.”
The lecture is free for HSF members and $15 for non-members. The presentation will begin at 6 p.m. with a pre-lecture gathering at 5:30 p.m. to socialize and enjoy a glass of wine. Members may RSVP for the March 23 lecture by emailing Kimberly Newbold at knewbold@myhsf.org. The $15 nonmember registration fee can be paid by visiting HSF’s website, www.myhsf.org. Space is limited, so reservations are recommended.
