February 28, 2023 - Historic Savannah Foundation (HSF) will host Ardis Wood, preservationist, advocate, artist, and founder of the local affiliate of Scenic America, as the next presenter in their “People, Places and Stories that Define Savannah” lecture series. Her presentation is set for 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, at Historic Savannah Foundation, located at 321 E. York Street.

Ardis Wood is a long-time member of Scenic America’s board of directors and president and founder of its Scenic Chatham (Georgia) affiliate. Her concerns for the visual environment go beyond billboards and unsightly signage, diving deeply into historic preservation–an area of particular interest in Savannah. Ardis received Historic Savannah Foundation’s 2015 Lee & Emma Adler Award for Advocacy.

