February 3, 2022 - Deep Center’s Action Research Team (ART) recently launched Imagined Monuments, a visual and cultural tour that presents youth-created alternatives to current standing Confederate monuments that would honor the fuller history of Savannah. Imagined Monuments is the culmination of over a year’s worth of research and creative production by the youth team. Imagined Monuments will also offer a platform to interested participants on ways in which they can encourage their city elected officials to honor the policy recommendations from the 2017 City of Savannah Confederate Memorial Task Force Final Report.
The team will also host a virtual Imagined Monuments roundtable on Wednesday, Feb. 16, from 5-6:30 p.m, where ART members will share their research and present possibilities for elected officials to reconsider Confederate monuments in Savannah. The event is free, but registration is required.
To register for the Imagined Monuments roundtable, visit: ART Presents: Imagined Monuments.
The Action Research Team (ART) is one of two Youth Leadership Teams at Deep. The cohort is made up of young people between the ages of 15-19 who are passionate about creating a more just and equitable Savannah. Youth in ART explore the critical issues that impact their lives and the lives of those in their community and then rise up as activists, researchers and artists to enact plans that will help transform “what is” to “what could be,” guided by the principles and practices of participatory action research, a grassroots approach to developing and sharing knowledge about the systems and histories that impact communities in order to affect change.
To view Imagined Monuments, click HERE.
To register for ART Presents: Imagined Monuments, click here. To view the event on Facebook, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.