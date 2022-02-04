February 4, 2022 - The 200 Club of the Coastal Empire is partnering with Plantation Lumber and Hardware in Richmond Hill to host an informational community open house Saturday, Feb. 12, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The store is located at 10829 Ford Ave.
During this free event that is open to the public, hamburgers and Coca-Cola products will be served to guests, who will have the opportunity to learn more about the club’s role in the community. The food is provided by the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, and the drinks are courtesy of Coca-Cola Bottling. The 200 Club always seeks to raise awareness for its mission and is happy to welcome new members from all surrounding communities. Their membership includes professionals, community leaders, small business owners, homemakers, students, corporate executives, retired and active firefighters, and law enforcement officers -- all dedicated to bringing love into the lives of the families of the region’s fallen heroes.
“Our organization serves over 20 counties in the Coastal Empire, and we want to make sure that people in these areas know who we are and what we do,” said Mark Dana, president and CEO of the 200 Club. “Our goal is that people will come out and enjoy some good food, good people, and learnmore about the 200 Club’s mission of caring for the families of fallen first responders in our community.”
The 200 Club is a 501(c) (3) organization who “cares for those who care for us” by providing for the surviving spouses and dependents of first responders who have lost their lives or sustained critical injuries in the line of duty. The organization serves a 20-county area within Georgia and South Carolina.The Two Hundred Club provides a significant one-time financial contribution to the surviving family members and provides a fully paid college education – including tuition, room and board, textbooks, and a computer – to a fallen first responder’s children and spouse. To date, the organization has given over $3.5 million to families and have become a respected voice of the community’s appreciation for those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. For more information, go to www.twohundredclub.org, call 912-721-4418 or email info@twohundredclub.org.
