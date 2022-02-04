February 4, 2022 - Block by Block recently debuted their documentary and accompanying book, “Guide to Resilience,” a creative experience of the 2020-21 program year featuring spoken word and dance performances, interviews with local community members and a tour of the Block by Block community garden. This 40-minute narrative film shows Savannah’s young people thinking critically and creatively about mental, physical and community health in an effort to answer the question, “How is the community I live in affecting who I’m becoming?”
“This year required us to be especially creative in the ways we chose to assist our youth in building a stronger relationship with their community,” said Block by Block Assistant Teaching Artist Kimaura Williams. “We found that virtually, we could still partner with the locals as well as work with artists and professionals that weren’t so local. We also rediscovered the power of creating in nature, a place where the imagination can truly run free.”
The film is accompanied by the youth-created book “Guide to Resilience,” a 100-page, full-color anthology showcasing poetry and artwork that exemplify what’s possible when youth artists create with the purpose of healing themselves, each other, and the entire village. In this field guide, you’ll find the poignant voices and perspectives of Savannah’s high schoolers exploring issues of mental, physical and community health.
Block by Block is Deep Center’s intermediate creative writing, community engagement and leadership program for Savannah’s high schoolers. Up to 40 young authors join adult artists, allies and community stakeholders to celebrate and elevate communities by researching, documenting and remixing the past and present stories of their families, streets and community.
To view the “Guide to Resilience” documentary, visit the documentary link here.
To order a copy of the “Guide to Resilience” book, email writewithus@deepcenter.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.