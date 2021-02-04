February 4, 2021 - The Salvation Army of Savannah (TSA) announced that they surpassed their ambitious Red Kettle Campaign fundraising goal of $300,000 by $25,000 for a total of $324,871.20. Even though they had fewer employees and volunteers to bell ring and half the amount of red kettles than the previous year because of COVID-19 concerns, the nonprofit organization was able to raise these funds through their virtual and physical kettles and the matching grant from an anonymous donor who offered to match every dollar given to the iconic red kettles up to $150,000.
The funds from the holiday season’s Red Kettle Campaign go towards TSA’s many programs that provide food, lodging, and emergency assistance as well as supporting local children, seniors, homeless individuals and families, and those needing spiritual and emotional care. Donations raised from this campaign allows TSA to provide desperately needed food and lodging to people in need in our region year-round. With COVID-19 rates continuing to rise, more people are turning to TSA for help as the economic impact of the pandemic affects them. Meeting the goal will allow TSA to continue providing relief to those most in need in our community.
This year, due to the closing of retail stores and the decline in foot traffic, TSA had a limited amount of time this year to ring kettles. There were only 26 active kettles throughout Savannah and about 15 of them on average were active daily compared to 46 in the previous year.
“We are blown away by the support we have received this year. Our organization was prepared to see a decrease in funds raised through the red kettles, which would have limited our capability to provide services for the most vulnerable,” said The Salvation Army of Savannah’s Major Paul Egan. “That is why we are immensely grateful to our anonymous donor who recognized our need and provided us with the opportunity to double the amount we raised. We could not have done this without all of the community members who donated to our biggest fundraiser of the year whether online or in-person, and all of those who volunteered and shared our virtual kettle with their friends and families. We look forward to continuing our mission this year of ‘Doing The Most Good’ for those in our region.”
The Salvation Army has served greater Savannah for the past 120 years and has always supported the most vulnerable in our community. Whether the community is affected by COVID-19, hurricanes, floods, fires or the Spanish influenza that impacted the world over a century ago, The Salvation Army continues to serve those who need it the most. For more information about TSA, visit www.salvationarmygeorgia.org/savannah/ or call 912-200-3004.
