February 7, 2023 - At the 2022 Georgia Jaycees Year End Convention, hosted in their hometown, the Savannah Jaycees received statewide recognition for their commitment to inspire leadership growth through community involvement.

Out of all chapters in the state, the Savannah Jaycees were given four awards total. The chapter received two project awards: Management Project Award for their inaugural Cornhole Tournament and the Community Development Project Award for their Savannah Jaycees Adult Prom. The Savannah Jaycees were also awarded the highly coveted Chapter of the Year award. 

