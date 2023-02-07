February 7, 2023 - At the 2022 Georgia Jaycees Year End Convention, hosted in their hometown, the Savannah Jaycees received statewide recognition for their commitment to inspire leadership growth through community involvement.
Out of all chapters in the state, the Savannah Jaycees were given four awards total. The chapter received two project awards: Management Project Award for their inaugural Cornhole Tournament and the Community Development Project Award for their Savannah Jaycees Adult Prom. The Savannah Jaycees were also awarded the highly coveted Chapter of the Year award.
The Savannah Jaycees current President, Dan Kamykowski, was also recognized as the Georgia Jaycee of the Year. This is awarded to the Jaycee in the state who best exemplifies what it takes to be a Jaycee and is the person who has contributed the most to their local community, their chapter, and the Georgia Jaycees throughout the year.
“I am incredibly honored to have received the Jaycee of the Year award,” says President Dan Kamykowski. “I’d like to thank the Georgia Jaycees for their recognition, as well as our chapter as a whole. I am so grateful to serve alongside such a talented and dedicated group of individuals. I look forward to continuing our great work for the Savannah community in 2023.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.