February 8, 2022 - The Salvation Army of Savannah (TSA) has announced a new campaign to launch on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, 2022, themed “Love Beyond.” This new initiative invites all employees, donors, volunteers, and community members who care about alleviating human suffering to join The Salvation Army in helping others, not just during the holiday season, but all year long. It’s a reminder to love others beyond all else without discrimination whatever people’s background, social-economic status, race, gender or sexual orientation.
The work of the Salvation Army in the community is most widely known for their annual fundraiser, The Red Kettle Campaign, during the holiday season. The iconic red kettles with bell ringing volunteers as well as online red kettle donations are vital for raising funds to support the nonprofit’s programs. Although these funds support those in-need with food, lodging, and care year-round, research has shown that TSA is often just associated with the holiday season. Through the new “Love Beyond” initiative, the organization wants to demonstrate that they do not just love and support the community during certain times of the year, but beyond the holiday season, 52 weeks a year.
TSA is a local nonprofit organization which serves the greater Savannah region through multiple programs including:drug and alcohol abuse rehabilitation, domestic violence and human trafficking victims assistance, support for families and individuals facing poverty and homelessness, workforce development, disaster relief resources, and programs to meet the needs of our community’s youngest citizens.The community can help too by donating to help provide groceries to a family, offer shelter to those in need, give a warm meal to struggling individuals, or help a child complete their homework in after-school programs. By giving monthly donations of $25 or more, supporters will double TSA’s ability to come alongside those striving to make ends meet – and help them win.
“Here at The Salvation Army, love for everybody and of course love of God, drives us to serve individuals and families far beyond consideration for people’s background, socio-economic status, creed, race, gender, or sexual orientation. The Salvation Army accepts all for who they are, without discrimination or judgement to fulfil our mission of “Doing TheMost Good”, said The Salvation Army of Savannah’s Major Paul Egan. “We will love and support you no matter who you are or what you have done. Our love goes beyond differences, generations, hunger, loneliness, addiction and more. The Salvation Army believes that together we can make a difference, and we are looking forward to partnering with the community to bring this campaign to life and bring love and connection locally in a lonely and divisive time in our nation’s history.”
Supporters can now pledge $25 or more a month to assist The Salvation Army in their mission by signing up on their website www.salvationarmygeorgia.org/savannah/. One-time donations are also welcomed via the online donation platform at www.LoveBeyond.givesmart.com.Every donation provides help and hope to those in need, and all gifts stay within the greater Savannah community.
The Salvation Army has served greater Savannah for the past 122 years and has always supported the most vulnerable in our community. For more information about The Salvation Army Savannah, visit www.salvationarmygeorgia.org/savannah/ or call 912-200-3004.
