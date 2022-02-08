February 8, 2022 - Free and open to the public on Saturday, Feb. 19 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. the weekend of the Savannah Book Festival, Festival Saturday will feature dozens of authors in person at different locations in Historic Downtown Savannah. Several authors will also be presenting virtually to a live audience at the Jepson-Neises Auditorium, including Laura Dave, David Guterson, Alice Waters, and Hala Alyan.
Other authors are appearing in person on Festival Saturday at Trinity United Methodist Church, The Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Ascension Sanctuary and Fellowship Hall, First Baptist Church Sanctuary, and The Savannah Theatre. For more information, visit www.savannahbookfestival.org as the schedule is subject to change.
SBF previously announced their opening and keynote headliners as well as the closing address. Tickets for the following are still available at https://tickets.savannahboxoffice.com/?category=40.
“We are also offering opportunities to purchase books by these outstanding authors,” Erika Dongre, SBF’s Executive Director said. “When you purchase books through SBF, 20% of all sales come back to the festival, which helps to keep Festival Saturday free and open to the public. It is also the only way to have your books signed at our festival events.”
Books by all presenting SBF authors will be available for purchase at the SBF’s Book Sales Tent in Telfair Square beginning at noon on Friday, Feb. 18 and throughout the day on Saturday, Feb. 19. Books by headlining authors will also be available for purchase at the Lucas Theatre prior to and following the author presentations. LITERATI members and sponsors are eligible for a 10% discount on books purchased during Festival weekend when you show your membership card to a book sales cashier.
SBF authors will sign books purchased at the festival and accompanied by an SBF author signing card (provided at the time of purchase) following their presentations.Festival Saturday authors will sign books in the Author Signing Tent in Telfair Square directly following their presentation. Authors are unable to sign books purchased elsewhere.
Visit www.savannahbookfestival.org for more information.
