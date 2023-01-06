January 6, 2022 - The Savannah Music Festival (SMF) has announced that the University of Missouri - St. Louis presented SMF Executive Director Gene Dobbs Bradford with an honorary doctorate degree at the Fall 2022 commencement ceremony in St. Louis, Mo. on Saturday, Dec. 17. 

“Gene Dobbs Bradford oversaw tremendous growth during more than two decades at Jazz St. Louis and helped transform the organization from its performance focus to one that also promotes the uniquely American artform of jazz through initiatives that are helping educate and train the next generation of jazz musicians,” said University of Missouri Chancellor Kristin Sobolik.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.