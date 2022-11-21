November 21, 2022 - The Savannah Music Festival (SMF) recently announced that Executive Director Gene Dobbs Bradford is one of 100 individuals who recently received the prestigious Eastman School of Music Centennial Award from the University of Rochester in Rochester, N.Y. This award honors alumni who exemplify the school’s mission and legacy through their commitment to artistry, scholarship, leadership, community engagement and philanthropy.

“I’m incredibly honored to be selected to receive this meaningful award, along with an esteemed group of leaders in the arts,” said Bradford. “The Eastman School of Music has uplifted generations of students who have gone on to enjoy successful careers over the past 100 years.”

