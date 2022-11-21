November 21, 2022 - The Savannah Music Festival (SMF) recently announced that Executive Director Gene Dobbs Bradford is one of 100 individuals who recently received the prestigious Eastman School of Music Centennial Award from the University of Rochester in Rochester, N.Y. This award honors alumni who exemplify the school’s mission and legacy through their commitment to artistry, scholarship, leadership, community engagement and philanthropy.
“I’m incredibly honored to be selected to receive this meaningful award, along with an esteemed group of leaders in the arts,” said Bradford. “The Eastman School of Music has uplifted generations of students who have gone on to enjoy successful careers over the past 100 years.”
Bradford became the Executive Director of the Savannah Music Festival in February 2022. He currently oversees the nonprofit organization’s strategic plan, acts as chief development officer and leads administrative and operations functions as the Savannah Music Festival prepares for the 2023 festival, which will take place March 23 through April 8, 2023.
For 23 years, Bradford served as the President and CEO of Jazz St. Louis, where he expanded the organization’s annual budget from $375,000 to $3.5 million and led the organization through a $8.5 million capital campaign to develop the Harold and Dorothy Steward Center for Jazz. Bradford also oversaw the strategic expansion of Jazz St. Louis education and outreach programs reaching over 200,000 students. In addition to his work with Jazz St. Louis, Bradford also directed the MFA in Arts Management and Leadership program at Webster University in the greater St. Louis area.
A seasoned arts executive, Bradford has received many honors, including the Jazz Journalist Association’s 2020 Jazz Hero Award, the 2018 St. Louis Arts Award for Excellence in the Arts, St. Louis Business Journal’s “40 Under 40,” the St. Louis American Foundation’s 2014 Nonprofit Executive of the Year, Royal Vagabonds’ Excellence in Leadership and Civic Engagement Award and the Webster Groves Arts Commission’s Lifetime Achievement in the Arts Award.
Earlier in his career, Bradford served as the Director of Operations for the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, where he organized six domestic and two international tours. He also served as the Production Manager for the Honolulu Symphony for three years.
Originally from Columbia, Md., Bradford always had a natural talent for music and was accepted to the Eastman School of Music at the University of Rochester after only nine months of private study. In college, Bradford developed a passion for playing the blues harmonica. To date, he has performed with esteemed artists including Jon Batiste, Terence Blanchard, Wynton Marsalis, Cedric Burnside and Cyrus Chestnut.
Bradford earned a B.A. in Music from the Eastman School of Music and an MBA from Washington University in St. Louis. He currently resides in Savannah, Ga.
