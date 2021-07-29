July 30, 2021 - Goodwill Southeast Georgia announced two executive promotions, elevating Jessica Callaway Penny to Vice President, Donated Goods Retail, and Valarie Wiles to Vice President, Information Technology.
“An impactful leader drives innovation; Jessica and Valarie continue to challenge norms while seeking opportunities for our organization to operate more efficiently,” says Jason Marshall, Chief Operating Officer, Goodwill Southeast Georgia. “Jessica and Valarie have demonstrated a clear, innovative vision within their respective departments that have allowed our operations to grow, even in the face of a difficult operational year.”
Under Callaway Penny’s leadership, the donated goods program has strategically grown into the omni-channel retail model it is today. Callaway Penny will continue to look for smart growth opportunities and work to ensure operational excellence and financial strength across all donated good revenue programs to further support Goodwill’s mission to assist individuals with disabilities and barriers to become employed.
Wiles has provided innovative leadership and oversight through the implementation of organization wide technology advancements in retail operations, internal communications, and IT security. In her new role, Wiles will continue to identify opportunities for organizational efficiency, utilizing her Lean Sigma Six Green Belt to increase operational effectiveness with technology.
