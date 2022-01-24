January 24, 2022 - Goodwill Southeast Georgia recently announced two Mission Service promotions, elevating Veronica Styron to Vice President, Mission Services, and Meredith Champagne to Director of Mission Programs and Compliance.
“Passionate leaders drive innovative change,” says Michael Winckler, CEO and President, Goodwill Southeast Georgia. “Goodwill has a tremendous opportunity to expand our mission services, and the elevation of these two leaders will allow us to deepen our mission impact.”
Under Styron’s leadership, Goodwill’s four Opportunity Centers have remained agile throughout the everchanging climate following a pandemic. Styron has forged new community partnerships, bringing career services directly to individuals where they are, further supporting Goodwill’s mission to assist individuals with disabilities and barriers to being employed. Styron will identify strategic growth opportunities and oversee all mission-related projects in her elevated role.
Utilizing over a decade of mission-related experience, Champagne steps into a newly created role to help strategically grow the organization’s mission services. Champagne will help maintain compliance across all programs while advancing opportunities within current programs such as AbilityOne. Her extensive experience in project management and strategic planning will guide Goodwill to future growth and success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.