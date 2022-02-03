February 3, 2022 - The YMCA of Coastal Georgia recently announced that Hannah Beggs has been chosen as the new director of its Statesboro branch, located at 409 Clairborne Ave. Prior to her selection as the new branch director, Beggs has been the membership and program director since 2020.
Beggs is a native of Lincolnton, Georgia, but has made Statesboro her home since attending Georgia Southern where she studied Exercise Science. She began working with the Statesboro Y as a group fitness instructor in 2017. In that capacity, Beggs established some of the facility’s centerpiece programming including Women on Weights, LiveSTRONG at the YMCA, and Parents’ Night Out.
Beggs is passionate about the community of Statesboro and is a member of the Statesboro Jaycees. She was also the second runner-up in 2021’s Dancing with the Statesboro Stars. She says she loves meeting others and impacting their lives and health through the YMCA’s programming. “I think it’s important that we work together to make the city of Statesboro the best that it can be for everyone,” she says.
The Statesboro Family YMCA was established in 2017 as one of ten branches in the YMCA of Coastal Georgia association. Established in 1855, the YMCA of Coastal Georgia is the 13th oldest Y in the country and serves families in seven coastal Georgia counties.
Contact the Statesboro Family YMCA at (912) 225-1962 or visit at 409 Clairborne Ave.
