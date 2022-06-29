June 29, 2022 - The American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all, has named Helen Williams Johnson, a leading agent at Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty, as the Chair for the 2023 Southern Coast Heart Ball. In this role, Johnson is focused on driving equitable health for every member of our community, with a special focus on blood pressure rates and CPR education. In addition, she will help raise critical funds in support the lifesaving work of the organization.
“My grandfather had a heart attack at only 40 years old, and my family has a history of heart disease. Seeing firsthand how the work of the American Heart Association affects the lives of everyday families is what inspired me to chair the 2023 Southern Coast Heart Ball,” said Johnson. “Heart diseases and stroke claim the lives of more people in our community than all forms of cancer combined. I am excited to lead the charge, and we aim to change this statistic while simultaneously saving and improving lives.”
Johnson will lead the year-long campaign, culminating in the annual Southern Coast Heart Ball, to be held on March 10, 2023, at the Marriott Savannah Riverfront. The Southern Coast Heart Ball unites the community in celebrating progress toward equitable health and honors survivors of heart disease and stroke.
“We are thrilled to have Helen Williams Johnson serve as Chair for the Southern Coast Heart Ball,” said Ansley Howze, Executive Director for the American Heart Association. “Her experience and passion for the community will help raise vital funds to help end heart disease and stroke and advance the health of the Coastal Empire & Lowcountry.”
The dollars raised by the Southern Coast Heart Ball campaign fund the mission of the American Heart Association to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives while supporting priority issues in the Southern Coast and Coastal Empire. Blood pressure rates and CPR education have been identified by the American Heart Association as key issues to address in 2023 to propel work to support the Association’s 2024 Health Equity Impact Goal, reducing barriers to health care access and quality.
To learn more about the Southern Coast Heart Ball, visit www.southerncoastheartball.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.