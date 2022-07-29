Historic Savannah Foundation Welcomes New Membership & Development Specialist, and Davenport House Museum Shop Manager.jpg

July 29, 2022 - Historic Savannah Foundation, a nonprofit preservation and cultural institution, has announced the hiring of their new Membership and Development Specialist, James Finsie, and Davenport House Museum Gift Shop Manager, Angela Kimball. 

James Finsie was born in Atlanta and lived in Newnan, Georgia, before moving to Orlando, Florida at a young age. James went to the University of West Florida, where he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications. He brings with him unique experience from opportunities that include working in Yellowstone National Park and mentoring at a clinical school for youth that struggle with mental health issues. Finsie also enjoys volunteering and has committed time and energy to many organizations, including Habitat for Humanity, Manna Food Bank, Miracle League, March of Dimes, Relay for Life, the Ronald McDonald House, and the Special Olympics.  

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.