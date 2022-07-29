July 29, 2022 - Historic Savannah Foundation, a nonprofit preservation and cultural institution, has announced the hiring of their new Membership and Development Specialist, James Finsie, and Davenport House Museum Gift Shop Manager, Angela Kimball.
James Finsie was born in Atlanta and lived in Newnan, Georgia, before moving to Orlando, Florida at a young age. James went to the University of West Florida, where he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications. He brings with him unique experience from opportunities that include working in Yellowstone National Park and mentoring at a clinical school for youth that struggle with mental health issues. Finsie also enjoys volunteering and has committed time and energy to many organizations, including Habitat for Humanity, Manna Food Bank, Miracle League, March of Dimes, Relay for Life, the Ronald McDonald House, and the Special Olympics.
Angela Kimball earned her Bachelor of Science in chemistry from Wheaton College and has worked in many business development, management and sales roles. She has also been a small business owner and is familiar with all the facets of running an operation, from employee relations to health insurance, payroll and IT. She opened a store, Anthi, which specialized in artisan-made products to complement architecture in New Bedford, MA, and ran the Cape Cod Museum of Art for five years. In Savannah, Kimball previously served as the Paris Market weekend manager.
“We welcome James and Angela to HSF and feel very fortunate to add them to our team,” HSF President and CEO Sue Adler said. “They bring with them some great experience and insight, and we’re excited to work together to advanceHSF’s mission in Savannah and beyond through excellent programs, initiatives, events and opportunities.”
Davenport House Museum is a property of Historic Savannah Foundation. HSF is a leading nonprofit preservation and cultural institution, which saves buildings, places, and stories that define Savannah’s past, present, and future. The Davenport House was the first property HSF saved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.