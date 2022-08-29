August 29, 2022 - The Savannah Philharmonic (SavPhil) has announced the appointment of Jamie Coffey as the new director of external relations. She brings with her an extensive resume of work in nonprofit development and, before that, in higher education administration.
“The Savannah Philharmonic is delighted to welcome Jamie to our organization. Jamie’s role is critical to the SavPhil as the organization strengthens its commitment to strategic initiatives including the patron experience, community collaborations, and communications,” said Executive Director Amy Williams. “Jamie’s extensive experience in fundraising, community development, event management, and strategic planning with nonprofit and higher education institutions will help the SavPhil fulfill our mission and bring to life our vision of ensuring that there is something for everyone at the SavPhil.”
Coffey will oversee SavPhil’s public relations, development and marketing initiatives.
“I am delighted to join the Savannah community and to help SavPhil in its mission to bring the power of music to everyone,” said Coffey. “This organization has a dynamic team and I’m excited to become part of it.”
Coffey most recently served as director of development for the Field Arts and Events Hall, a new venue being developed on the waterfront in Port Angeles, Washington. There, she led fundraising efforts for an ongoing $55 million capital campaign, in addition to other responsibilities.
Coffey previously served as chief of staff to the president at Ringling College of Art and Design in Sarasota, Florida. At Barnard College-Columbia University, she served as chief of staff to the president, followed by interim director of alumnae affairs.
She also has served as development associate for corporate and foundation relations at Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.
Coffey’s civic work includes service on multiple nonprofit boards, including Morningside Area Alliance at Columbia University and Sarasota Contemporary Dance, as well as serving on the Diversity & Inclusion Committee at Ringling, and the Development Committee of Ice Dance International.
Coffey graduated with a Master of Arts degree from the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University and from Rollins College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in humanities and English.
Coffey joins the organization as the SavPhil launches a full season with an enthusiastic, revised, and more inclusive approach to programming and subscription packages.
The Savannah Philharmonic Orchestra will perform seven concerts as part of the 2022-23 season, often accompanied by the Savannah Philharmonic Chorus. The season will include six performances at the Lucas Theatre for the Arts, as well as a performance at the Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist. In addition, the SavPhil will significantly expand its regional impact by performing 11 free community concerts in collaboration with local arts organizations and neighborhoods throughout Savannah.
