August 29, 2022 - The Savannah Philharmonic (SavPhil) has announced the appointment of Jamie Coffey as the new director of external relations. She brings with her an extensive resume of work in nonprofit development and, before that, in higher education administration.

“The Savannah Philharmonic is delighted to welcome Jamie to our organization. Jamie’s role is critical to the SavPhil as the organization strengthens its commitment to strategic initiatives including the patron experience, community collaborations, and communications,” said Executive Director Amy Williams. “Jamie’s extensive experience in fundraising, community development, event management, and strategic planning with nonprofit and higher education institutions will help the SavPhil fulfill our mission and bring to life our vision of ensuring that there is something for everyone at the SavPhil.”

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.