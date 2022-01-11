January 11, 2022 - Partners of Savannah’s popular networking series, Sips at the Station, announced nearly $10,000 in donations to beneficiaries of the Fall’s five events. Nonprofits highlighted in 2021 included Park Place Outreach, Savannah Habitat for Humanity, Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia, 200 Club of the Coastal Empire, and Tourism Leadership Council’s Scholarship Fund.
Hosted by Simply Savannah Marketing, iHeart Media, Savannah Master Calendar and Ardsley Station, each month featured special pop-up shops, beer donated by Georgia craft brewery, Creature Comforts Brewing, exciting raffle items, and sound equipment donated by JK Productions.
“We were honored that our restaurant was approached to participate in this exciting series,” said Ardsley Station’s Tyler Kopkas. “As part of the Savannah community, our team is dedicated to giving back and making an impact locally.”
Sips at the Station resumes Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, benefitting the Savannah Repertory Theater. Admission is a $10 suggested donation and includes one complimentary beverage from a special bar menu, complimentary hor d’oeuvres, and the city’s most impactful networking. 100% of admission and proceeds from raffle ticket sales go to the Repertory Theater, which offers fine arts, educational programs, and live theater.
To RSVP and pre-register, click here. Guests are kindly asked to practice social distancing and to wear their face masks when they are not actively eating or drinking. Ardsley Station is located at 102 East Victory Drive and offers a spacious covered patio for those who prefer to gather outdoors.
