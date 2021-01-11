January 11, 2021 - Senior Citizens, Inc. recently hosted a ribbon cutting for their new Center for Successful Aging.
On Jan. 8, 2021, SCI President Patti Lyons joined board leadership, local dignitaries and key donors to officially open their new center, featuring a state-of-the-art-facility and a total renovation of the nonprofit's campus.
Serving Savannah and surrounding communities since 1959, SCI provides more than 10 major programs and services to address the changing needs of the aging population, including physical, intellectual, spiritual, and communal well-being. Over the next 15 years, the percentage of older adults (60+) in Savannah alone will increase from 28 percent to 48 percent of the population. To meet this growing need, SCI, a national leader in services for older adults, expanded and enhanced the services they offer.
To learn more about SCI, its services, and plans for expansion, please visit www.seniorcitizensinc.orgor call 912-236-0363.
