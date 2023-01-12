January 12, 2022 - The Savannah African Art Museum has announced this year’s theme of “Honoring and Celebrating” and lineup of upcoming workshops. This will be a three-part series centered around honoring & celebrating ancestors, family traditions, trailblazers, and the earth. Each workshop will be interactive with hands on activities for all participants. The first installment will focus on “Honoring”, with the first event scheduled for Jan. 14 at their Upbeat Village Terracotta Gallery, 201 East 37th Street, Savannah.
- Jan. 14 – Honoring Self - Affirmation Journal Making: To kick off the new year and new series, The Savannah African Art Museum will hold an Affirmation Journal making workshop, where participants will create affirmation journals with African fabric and interior cover pages. Participants will then be able to use the journals to record affirmations, statements that encourage and reinforce positive thinking towards personal goals and desires. The museum will provide a list of affirmations for inspiration, as well as all materials needed for the journals. This event is from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and seats will be limited so RSVPs are required for this event.
- February – Honoring Our Roots - Tips & Resources For Tracing Your Roots: Back by popular demand they are collaborating with the Bull Street Library - Kaye Kole Genealogy & Local History Room to facilitate this workshop which will include a brief talk about the importance of knowing your roots, a guide through what resources are available at the library, tips on how to get started, navigate, and organize your research.
- March – Honoring Our Women Trailblazers – Women’s History Month: The museum will spotlight a trailblazer in our midst, Connie Williams, their Docent & Entrepreneur who was appointed Chief in the village of Kpanvo (Northern Region of Tamale Ghana) in 2009 for applying her diverse leadership experience in banking, finance, international business relationships with her commitment to business development and community programs for women and young adults. She will facilitate a workshop working with authentic shea butter from Ghana.
- April – Honoring the Earth – Upcycle With a Purpose: Back by popular demand, in honor of Earth Day (April 22) they will host a workshop making plastic bed-roll mats for the homeless. The two-fold local & global goal is to help protect the environment by bringing awareness to our daily impact of single-use plastic bags tossed in waterways and landfills, while providing support to the large population of the homeless in our community.
