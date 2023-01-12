January 12, 2022 - The Davenport House Museum, with its new entrance and shop at 323 E. Broughton Street, is planning its winter public programs for February. They are Potable Gold: Savannah’s Madeira Tradition on Friday and Saturday evenings in February and Valentine’s Day Weddings in the Davenport House Garden on Feb. 14.
Potable Gold: Savannah’s Madeira Tradition will be presented Feb. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, and 25 at 5:30 p.m. and will last 75 minutes. Guests will experience the historic atmosphere of the Davenport House while learning about and tasting a unique and flavorful wine. Patrons are oriented to the long and rich tradition of Madeira as it relates to the history of Savannah and will participate in a Madeira party. During the experience, they will sample two types of Madeira and see the historic house at dusk. The performance requires that guests be able to walk up and down stairs and maneuver in the candlelit rooms. Admission is $22 and guests must be 21 years or older. Reservations are recommended as attendance is limited.
The Museum’s annual Valentine’s Day Weddings in the Garden provides couples with a stress-free and economical way to start their married life in one of historic downtown Savannah’s most beautiful gardens on the most romantic day of the year, Valentine’s Day – Tuesday, Feb. 14. These micro wedding ceremonies, conducted by a licensed officiant, will be offered every 10 minutes from 5 to 7 p.m. for a $100 donation to the Museum. Recommitment ceremonies can also be conducted. Couples getting married should bring a valid Georgia marriage license to the ceremony. In the event of rain, ceremonies will be performed at another location on the Museum property.
The mission of the Davenport House Museum is to preserve and interpret the American Federal-style house and the artifacts within, built by master builder Isaiah Davenport for his household, with an emphasis on the years 1820-27. The DH seeks to educate, enrich, and inspire our visitors and the community, as well as recognize the historical role of the house in the founding of Historic Savannah Foundation. Situated on Columbia Square at the corner of State and Habersham Streets in historic downtown Savannah, it is one of the oldest brick structures in the city and sees approximately 40,000 visitors annually, through its guided tours and education programs. For more information, visit www.davenporthousemuseum.org/programs/ or call 912-236-8097.
