January 12, 2022 - The Davenport House Museum, with its new entrance and shop at 323 E. Broughton Street, is planning its winter public programs for February. They are Potable Gold: Savannah’s Madeira Tradition on Friday and Saturday evenings in February and Valentine’s Day Weddings in the Davenport House Garden on Feb. 14.

Potable Gold: Savannah’s Madeira Tradition will be presented Feb. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, and 25 at 5:30 p.m. and will last 75 minutes. Guests will experience the historic atmosphere of the Davenport House while learning about and tasting a unique and flavorful wine. Patrons are oriented to the long and rich tradition of Madeira as it relates to the history of Savannah and will participate in a Madeira party. During the experience, they will sample two types of Madeira and see the historic house at dusk. The performance requires that guests be able to walk up and down stairs and maneuver in the candlelit rooms. Admission is $22 and guests must be 21 years or older. Reservations are recommended as attendance is limited.

