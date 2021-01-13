January 13, 2021 - Buy Local Savannah recently announced its 2021 slate of board members. Buy Local's mission is to support independent, locally owned and operated businesses in the greater Chatham County area, to maintain the unique community character, provide continuing opportunities for entrepreneurs, build community economic strength and prevent the displacement of community-based businesses by national and global entities.
The 2021 board includes Courtney Rawlins of Stafford Media Group (President), Kristen Harkleroad of Capital Bee Company (Vice President), Liz Saxton of Southern Marketing Team (Secretary), Tiffany Ringle of First Chatham Bank (Treasurer), Sarah Arcanti of Coastal Custom Mortgage, Somi Benson-Jaja of Shot by Somi Studios, Tersh Blissett of Service Emperor HVAC, Kendra DeMoura of Good Cause Marketing, Elbi Elm of The Culturist Union, Chat Howard of Sandpiper Supply, Brian Judson of Best Business Brokers, Hannah Mills of Hustle and Blow Dry Bar, Amy Pierce of Coastal Care Partners, Michelle Rouzer of 40 Volume Salon, Joey Serpa of Old Savannah Tours and Angel Sorochak of Elevate Savannah.
Buy Local hosts a luncheon on the fourth Thursday of every month from January through October. To learn more about Buy Local and membership, visit buylocalsavannah.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.