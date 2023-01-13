January 13, 2022 - Healthy Savannah has announced it is offering grant funding to support 2023 health ministry or faith-based community events that promote overall health and wellness. Funds are available for applicable projects, events and programs through May 2023 that include COVID-19 and flu awareness activities.
Healthy Savannah is looking to disperse approximately $5000 in grant money that is specifically earmarked to be spent in the faith community. The funds are part of an effort funded by a supplemental grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to broaden initiatives of the current Racial and Ethnic Approaches to Community Health (REACH) grant, administered by Healthy Savannah and the YMCA of Coastal Georgia. The goal of this initiative is to focus on COVID-19 and flu vaccine access, awareness, and acceptance, particularly in Savannah’s Black and Hispanic communities.
“We strive to continue, strengthen, and create sustainable programs and services in our communities through faith-based partnerships,” said Elsie Smalls, Ph.D., operations manager. “Many of the social movements and valuable programs that have served our communities most effectively have been through collaboration with faith-based organizations, churches and places of worship.”
Individual organizational grant amounts may range from $500 to $1500, depending on the content of the proposed plans. Proposals are due on or before Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, and early applications are encouraged. Smalls says funding decisions will be announced by Jan. 31, 2023, and funds will be available immediately. New applicants are encouraged to apply. All approved plans must be implemented and activities completed by May 31, 2023.
“Eligible applicants include African American and Hispanic faith-based organizations, churches, places of worship located in the priority population communities served by Healthy Savannah,” said Nichele Hoskins, REACH COVID/Flu Communications Manager. “Funds may be used to provide new or expanded activities and events that include a health and wellness component and education to increase health awareness during the endemic stage of COVID-19.”
Hoskins says Healthy Savannah serves low-wealth and underserved communities in Chatham County within, but not limited to, the following ZIP codes: 30401, 31404, 31408, 31415, and 31419.
Examples of the types of projects, events or programs that could be funded are:
- Expand the organization’s current health ministry program to present a community health fair. Provide handouts, educational materials, and community resources to address, access, awareness, and acceptance of endemic COVID and Flu information.
- Plan and execute a community event related to a national health awareness or observance that includes education on the endemic stage of COVID-19 and overall health and well-being.
- Develop and host a community forum (virtual or in person) to educate and discuss the mental, emotional, psychological and trauma-related impact that COVID-19 has had on underrepresented and disenfranchised communities.
- Design products like notebooks, pens, pencils, coloring books, church fans, congregational buttons/lapel pins, Bible bookmarks or other items to share with the congregation and community with messaging about COVID and flu, health and wellness and disease prevention. Include an inspirational message of hope and wellness for the future.
“These are not the only types of activities that could be funded,” said Smalls. “We encourage you to be creative and innovative in presenting a plan that reflects unique ideas that offer the best benefits to your community.”
This is the third round of funding made available through the REACH grant to faith-based community partners. Previously funded events during 2022 included a “Smart Start Back-to-School Initiative” held in July at New Birth Christian Center, a “Back to School Block Party” in August at Greater Gaines Chapel AME Church; and “Reaching Others For Health and Hope” at Faith Deliverance Church in September.
The REACH grant also funds a Community Health Advocate program in which members of the community receive training to provide vaccine awareness and acceptance information in their own neighborhoods which may be at higher risk of severe illness, hospitalization, and death due to COVID-19 or flu. Nearly 50 of these advocates are actively working at various community and faith-based events throughout the Savannah area.
Grant applicants are asked to present a detailed explanation of the activity or event that includes the name, proposed date and budget, promotion plan and how community resources will be used to maximize its impact.
The proposal must also address how the event/activity will promote overall health, wellness and disease prevention and continue to increase awareness of the impact of COVID-19 and the flu in Chatham County’s priority communities.
For more information and to apply, contact Dr. Elsie Smalls at elsie@healthysavannah.org, referencing the following in the email subject line: Faith and Health Funds Grant Application- 2023 Spring Events.
