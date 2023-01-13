Clark Hall.jpg

Savannah College of Art and Design’s Clark Hall, shown here, won a 2022 Preservation Award.

 Hadley Stambaugh

January 13, 2022 - Nominations are now being accepted for Historic Savannah Foundation’s 2023 Preservation Awards. Each May, HSF celebrates the area’s best preservation projects with a program that recognizes individuals, organizations, and companies who embody and practice excellence in preservation in Savannah and Chatham County.

Historic Savannah Foundation members who have completed a restoration project within the past three years, or who know of a restoration project that may be award-worthy are encouraged to submit a nomination.

