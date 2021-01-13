January 13, 2021 - January is National Mentoring Month, and the Savannah chapter of SCORE is celebrating all mentors and seeking individuals who would like to give back to the community by volunteering as a Savannah SCORE business mentor.
“During this time when small businesses are facing such significant challenges, the free business mentoring services we provide are needed more than ever,” said Savannah SCORE Chapter Chair and Certified SCORE Mentor Michael Siegel. “We welcome all volunteers but are particularly interested in individuals with experience in social media, digital marketing, e-commerce, website design, and transportation/logistics.”
In 2020, Savannah SCORE’s team of 40 mentors helped 842 clients and presented 63 free virtual workshops. Honored in Fiscal Year 2019 as SCORE’s “Mid-Market Chapter of the Year,” the chapter was recently recognized as one of the only Diamond level chapters in the United States. Mentoring Month is the perfect time to become a member of this award-winning team of volunteers.
“People and organizations throughout our community need the assistance of mentors,” Siegel added. “As the old saying goes, ‘We all need someone who inspires us to do better than we know how.’ This is the heart of being a mentor and why all mentors should be celebrated.”
If you would like to become a Savannah SCORE Mentor, go to https://savannah.score.org/volunteer-66.
