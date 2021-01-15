January 15, 2021 - This week Canady's Heating • Air • Plumbing delivered truckloads of coats for children in need to the United Way of the Coastal Empire. The United Way of the Coastal Empire will distribute the coats to children aging from infant to 17 years old through its member agencies in Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty Counties.
Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club in Savannah was the first United Way member agency to receive some of the coats from the Canady’s Coats for Kids drive. Other agencies in the Coastal Empire will receive coats in the coming days.
Fred Canady, President & Owner of Canady’s Heating • Air • Plumbing said, “We started Canady’s Coats for Kids as a way to help children in need stay warm this winter. The community really came together to help make this a success and we look forward to making the next Canady’s Coats for Kids drive even better!”
According to Brynn Grant, Chairman and CEO of the United Way of the Coastal Empire, “We are so thankful that Canady’s chose the United Way of the Coastal Empire as a partner for its first Canady’s Coats for Kids. So many generous people helped to make a difference and we look forward to Canady’s Coats for Kids becoming a tradition.” Grant cited several examples of how the community came together to help. “The Refuge” youth group at Springfield United Methodist Church is one such example of how people went above and beyond to help make the coat drive a success. Grant noted that “The Refuge” youth group members went shopping and purchased 125 new coats for the coat drive.
The Canady's Coats for Kids campaign kicked off on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. Canady’s will still collect new, unused coats at the following locations:
Canady's Heating Air Plumbing
504 Scott Court / Richmond Hill, GA / 31324
Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
211 – B Johnny Mercer Blvd. / Wilmington Island, GA / 31410
Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
For more information, visit Canadys.com.
