January 16, 2022 - Outside Savannah, part of the Outside Brands, has called on the community to support their annual “Recycle Your Jacket” initiative by donating their lightly used jackets, coats, sweaters, and blankets to Old Savannah City Mission. These items can be dropped off at the Outside Savannah retail location, 300 W River Street Unit 6B, from Jan. 16-31.
Moving into the 36th year for this program in Hilton Head and second year in Savannah, Recycle Your Jacket is a coat drive that is facilitated through the Outside Hilton Head Island and Savannah retail locations. Those who donate towards the program are eligible for an exclusive discount on a new jacket or coat from the Outside Savannah store. Cold weather clothing is a common item that shelters are constantly in need of, so donations like these are crucial this time of year.
“During the winter season, we believe that everyone should be equipped to face the cold and we know that not everyone has those resources. We want to help bridge that gap in our community,” said Jolie Chabala, Director of Marketing for Outside Brands. “Although we give a discount in our store for donating to Recycle Your Jacket, the main goal of this initiative is to get members of our community to give back to those in need here in Savannah.”
The award-winning adventure team of Outside Savannah™ offers uniquely crafted guided experiences in Savannah, Georgia. From humble beginnings as a windsurfing school in 1979, Outside Brands has grown into a dynamic 4 division business with operations in South Carolina and Georgia. Driven by a mission to enrich lives by connecting people to exceptional places, products and experiences, Outside offers fully customized group travel services, team building programs, activities and specialty retail. For more information about the mission or the Outside Savannah store, visit www.outsidesav.com.
