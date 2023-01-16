January 16, 2022 - Outside Savannah, part of the Outside Brands, has called on the community to support their annual “Recycle Your Jacket” initiative by donating their lightly used jackets, coats, sweaters, and blankets to Old Savannah City Mission. These items can be dropped off at the Outside Savannah retail location, 300 W River Street Unit 6B, from Jan. 16-31.

Moving into the 36th year for this program in Hilton Head and second year in Savannah, Recycle Your Jacket is a coat drive that is facilitated through the Outside Hilton Head Island and Savannah retail locations. Those who donate towards the program are eligible for an exclusive discount on a new jacket or coat from the Outside Savannah store. Cold weather clothing is a common item that shelters are constantly in need of, so donations like these are crucial this time of year.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.