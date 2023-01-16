January 16, 2022 - The Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision Dining in the Dark silent auction went live last week, benefiting the sold out 6th Annual Dining in the Dark Event held at the Enmarket Arena on Thursday, Jan. 26.
“Our mission-related event, Dining in the Dark, has once again sold out!," said Lois Modell, SCBLV Executive Director. "Even though we are in the 6th year of this event, our sponsors and ticket holders in the community continue to show their support for our visually impaired neighbors. We salute the spirit of Savannah and the coastal area as they join us in continuing our mission to help all with vision loss regain their confidence and independence.”
“We are extremely excited and thankful for all the outpouring of support for this year's Dining in The Dark silent auction," added Michelle Stenson, silent auction chair. "We are fortunate to have an amazing wide array of items that will appeal to everyone. Auction items range from hotel stays at The Thompson, The Alida and The Desoto to Jewelry from Harkleroad Jewelers and 13 Secrets. Other items include an entire Savannah Experience with a Step One Auto Jeep Wrangler weekend rental and tickets to the season finale with the Savannah Philharmonic as well as travel options with ChristiK Travel and The Freedom Boat Club. There is also an array of restaurant options to bid on, including Cha Bella, Erica Davis Low Country and The Crab Shack."
The event offers guests a peek into an unfamiliar world of total blindness and helps them to discover a new, deeper understanding of vision loss. To learn more about the center and Dining in the Dark 2023 visit www.SavannahCBLV.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.