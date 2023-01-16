January 16, 2022 - The Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision Dining in the Dark silent auction went live last week, benefiting the sold out 6th Annual Dining in the Dark Event held at the Enmarket Arena on Thursday, Jan. 26.

“Our mission-related event, Dining in the Dark, has once again sold out!," said Lois Modell, SCBLV Executive Director. "Even though we are in the 6th year of this event, our sponsors and ticket holders in the community continue to show their support for our visually impaired neighbors. We salute the spirit of Savannah and the coastal area as they join us in continuing our mission to help all with vision loss regain their confidence and independence.”

