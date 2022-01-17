January 17, 2022 - Buy Local Savannah recently announced its 2022 board of directors. With directors representing 17 member organizations, the 2022 board includes Michelle Rouzer of 40 Volume Salon (President), Liz Saxton of Southern Marketing Team (Vice President), Kendra DeMoura of Good Cause Marketing & Public Relations (Second Vice President), Hannah Mills of Hustle and Blow Dry Bar (Secretary), Erica Scriven of The Eichholz Law Firm (Treasurer), Sarah Arcanti of Coastal Custom Mortgage, Victoria Baylor of Baylor Brand Consulting, Mechelle Beacham of JG Beacham Electric, Somi Benson-Jaja of Shot by Somi Studios, Jeb Bush of Forsyth Farmers’ Market, Bryan Dasher of Re-Enlighten, Elbi Elm of The Culturist Union, Jermaine Kicklighter of JK Productions, Amy Pierce of Coastal Care Partners, Courtney Rawlins of Stafford Media Group (Past Presidential Advisor), Becca Rivera of ExperCARE and Joey Serpa of Old Savannah Tours.
“Buy Local is entering 2022 strong, as we continue to build upon the organization’s record growth last year,” said Michelle Rouzer, 2022 President of Buy Local Savannah, “Our new board is made up of local business leaders who are focused not only on building upon this growth, but on ensuring Buy Local continues to set itself apart through membership engagement. Our goal is to provide our members with new resources and education, as well as more unique opportunities to connect with other Chatham County businesses.”
To learn more about Buy Local and membership, visit buylocalsavannah.com.
