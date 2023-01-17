January 17, 2022 - Mary’s Place: Sexual Assault Center of the Coastal Empire, Inc., formerly known as the Rape Crisis Center, is slated to host their annual fundraising gala at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 7 at Victory North, located at 2603 Whitaker Street in Savannah. This year’s gala will be like no other as the nonprofit organization introduces the inaugural “Find Your Voice” Lip Sync Competition, where teams will compete for a chance to win in a variety of categories.
The gala will offer guests delicious food and cocktails, a silent auction with dazzling items donated by local businesses, and a lip sync competition with teams from local businesses rocking out to popular tunes of self-empowerment and strength (song choices to be submitted in advance).
Tickets to the gala are available for $125 per person and can be purchased online via bit.ly/MarysPlaceGala2023. As the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year, Mary’s Place invites the community to show their support by contributing to the event. They are actively seeking partners to sponsor the gala, assist with donations for the silent auction, as well as those interested in purchasing single or group tickets to the evening.
“The topic of sexual assault is uncomfortable for people to talk about; that’s why the theme of this event, ‘Find Your Voice’, is so important because everybody has a right to be heard,” said Doris L. Williams, Executive Director of Mary’s Place. “Funds raised from this gala will help to ensure that Mary's Place will be able to maintain services for anybody who has been affected by sexual assault across seven counties within the Coastal Empire and to extend our prevention and educational programs.”
Mary's Place is committed to supporting survivors of sexual assault in the Coastal Empire and to implementing vital prevention and educational programs across the region.
For more information about the event, to purchase tickets, become an event sponsor, or donate visit www.marysplacega.org and follow the organization on Facebook and Instagram.
