January 17, 2022 - Mary’s Place: Sexual Assault Center of the Coastal Empire, Inc., formerly known as the Rape Crisis Center, is slated to host their annual fundraising gala at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 7 at Victory North, located at 2603 Whitaker Street in Savannah. This year’s gala will be like no other as the nonprofit organization introduces the inaugural “Find Your Voice” Lip Sync Competition, where teams will compete for a chance to win in a variety of categories.

The gala will offer guests delicious food and cocktails, a silent auction with dazzling items donated by local businesses, and a lip sync competition with teams from local businesses rocking out to popular tunes of self-empowerment and strength (song choices to be submitted in advance).

