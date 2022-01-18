January 18, 2022 - The 33rd annual Savannah Black Heritage Festival will take place Feb. 1 - 20, 2022 in a hybrid format. “Celebrating Culture, Celebrating Heritage, Celebrating You” is the central theme of the festival, and the hybrid experience will bring cultural education and exposure to the performing and visual arts, as well as historical gems and entertainment for all demographics and interests throughout the celebration.
“The hybrid experience will allow for a broader range of participants by opening up the accessibility of the celebration of black history,” said Teresa-Michelle Walker Jackson, director of the Savannah Black Heritage Festival. “There will also be select events which will allow for an in-person celebration for those who are interested.”
The schedule will include national and regional musicians of many genres, dance performances, local youth talent, historical tours, and visual art exhibitions by internationally acclaimed and local artists. The festival will also include the W.W. Law Lecture Series, dramatic productions, and a courageous conversation focusing on youth and the community. In addition, educational opportunities will be provided through health and wellness programming.
The festival is presented by Savannah State University and the City of Savannah’s Department of Cultural Resources. Additional sponsorship is provided by South Arts in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.
All festival events and activities are free of admission and open to the public thanks to generous community sponsors and donors.
For up-to-date details and access to the virtual offerings, visit www.savannahblackheritagefestival.org or call 912-358-4309.
