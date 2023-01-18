January 18, 2022 - The Savannah Boat Parade of Lights announced that it raised $9,000 for Greenbriar Children’s Center during their 2022 event.
“The 2022 Savannah Boat Parade of Lights was a huge success," said Delylah Thompson, Parade Chairperson. “We had amazing crowds and, with the help of wonderful boat captains, spectacular volunteers, and generous sponsors, we were able to produce a wonderful holiday event that both local residents and tourists could enjoy.”
The 2022 Savannah Boat Parade of Lights continued a multi-year tradition in downtown Savannah. Historically, it has been held on the Saturday following Thanksgiving and marks the beginning of the holiday season in Savannah.
“We were thrilled to be the charitable beneficiary of the Savannah Boat Parade of Lights," said Gena P. Taylor, Executive Director of Greenbriar Children’s Center. “Funds raised will go directly to support children in need in our local community. We were especially thrilled this year that children from our early learning centers and our emergency shelter were invited to enjoy a VIP view of the parade from the Eastern Wharf dock. Our children were also able to participate in an online official Boat Parade T-shirt design contest which raised additional funding. We are so grateful to the Thompson Hotel for being the premier sponsor of the event, along with all of the other generous sponsors, vendors and especially the Parade Chairperson for all of her hard work which made this parade so successful.”
“We are so excited that this event was able to be enjoyed by so many…and that the funds raised will help so many children in our area too," added Thompson. "We can’t wait for next November!”
