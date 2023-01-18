boatparadecheckpicture01132023.jpg

January 18, 2022 - The Savannah Boat Parade of Lights announced that it raised $9,000 for Greenbriar Children’s Center during their 2022 event. 

“The 2022 Savannah Boat Parade of Lights was a huge success," said Delylah Thompson, Parade Chairperson. “We had amazing crowds and, with the help of wonderful boat captains, spectacular volunteers, and generous sponsors, we were able to produce a wonderful holiday event that both local residents and tourists could enjoy.”

