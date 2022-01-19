January 19, 2022 - Buy Local Savannah will host its first luncheon of 2022 on Thursday, Jan. 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Savannah Riverboat, located at 9 East River Street in Savannah.
This month’s guest speakers will be several past Buy Local presidents. They will review how far the organization has come, share their insights on where it is going this year and introduce the 2022 Board of Directors.
“More than two decades after its founding, Buy Local continues to serve and support Chatham County owned and operated businesses,” explained Michelle Rouzer, 2022 President of Buy Local Savannah. “We have the leadership of our past presidents to thank for the organization’s ongoing growth and impact, and we look forward to hearing their recollections and perspectives as we chart a new year of member-focused initiatives and community outreach.”
Luncheon tickets are $25 for Buy Local members and $40 for nonmembers and can be purchased at buylocalsavannah.com/luncheon-registration. Seating is limited and this event is expected to sell out, so those interested in attending are encouraged to register now. The Savannah Riverboat will remain docked during the luncheon for those who may need to leave early.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.