January 20, 2021 - This spring, Nine Line will launch the 4th Annual Operation Dress Drop, a donation drive dedicated to providing a memorable prom night to underprivileged young women in the Savannah area.

From now until March 5, 2021, Nine Line will be collecting new and gently used prom dresses, purses, jewelry and other accessories at the following locations:

Nine Line Apparel

450 Fort Argyle Rd

Savannah, GA 31419

The Lox Hair Salon

150 Thunderbird Dr. Suite 305

Richmond Hill, GA 31324

Everyone who donates will be entered to win a variety of prizes, including a Nine Line bundle worth over $250. Donations of gift cards for hair and nail salons are also encouraged.
 
Dresses will be distributed on March 7, 2021 at the Operation Dress Drop event. For more information visit ninelinefoundation.org.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.