January 20, 2021 - This spring, Nine Line will launch the 4th Annual Operation Dress Drop, a donation drive dedicated to providing a memorable prom night to underprivileged young women in the Savannah area.
From now until March 5, 2021, Nine Line will be collecting new and gently used prom dresses, purses, jewelry and other accessories at the following locations:
Nine Line Apparel
450 Fort Argyle Rd
Savannah, GA 31419
The Lox Hair Salon
150 Thunderbird Dr. Suite 305
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
