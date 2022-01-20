January 20, 2022 - The Savannah African Art Museum (SAAM) has announced they will host two upcoming workshops, continuing with the popular series as the museum moves into the new year. The events are set for Jan. 22 and Feb. 12 at their Upbeat Village Terracotta Gallery, 201 East 37th Street, Savannah. Registration is required for the workshops at www.savannahafricanartmuseum.org.
Jan. 22 –Hair Exhibit Tour and Film Viewing:To coincide with the January closing of the 2021 hair exhibit, “ROOTS: Hair-Culture-History, Exploring the Hair & Cultures of West & Central Africa,”workshop participants will be taken on a tour of the retiring exhibit and then will view the 2019 Academy Award-winning animated short film, “Hair Love” by Matthew A. Cherry and Bruce W. Smith. The event is from 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. and registered workshop participants must meet at the front entrance of the main SAAM building to commence the tour; the film viewing, and a brief discussion that will follow.
Feb. 12 – Creating Wearable Art:To coincide with the Savannah Black Heritage Festival and the launch of SAAM’s new 2022 exhibit, “Culture, Currency and Continuity: The Significance of Cowrie Shells in African Art,” participants will have the opportunity to create wearable art out of cowrie shells and other materials from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
All workshops will be held on the second floor of the museum’s Upbeat Village Terracotta Gallery. Please note that it is stair access only, no elevator or wheelchair access is available.
“It’s a new year with new engaging experiences at SAAM for the community and tourists. February is Black History Month and February 1-20 is the 33rd Annual Savannah Black Heritage Festival whose theme is ‘Celebrating Culture, Celebrating Heritage, Celebrating You,’” SAAM Education Coordinator Lisa Jackson said.“We are so pleased to be a participating venue of the festival. We are launching our new exhibit, ‘Culture, Currency and Continuity: The Significance of Cowrie Shells in African Art’ and offer a coinciding workshop for the occasion, followed by our March Women’s History Month Workshop. We welcome all to come celebrate with us!”
To participate in these workshops, visit www.savannahafricanartmuseum.org/workshops. To learn more about the museum, the new 2022 exhibit, and the museum’s newest collections, visit www.savannahafricanartmuseum.org.
SAAM is a nonprofit institution that introduces all audiences to African art and culture. Its mission is to provide engaging experiences that educate and start conversations about the power, diversity, and spirituality of African art.
