January 20, 2022 - Sparkling Queens -- a locally owned cleaning company serving clients in Chatham, Bryan and Liberty County -- has teamed up with Cleaning for a Reason, a nonprofit providing free house cleaning to cancer patients, to help local families with loved ones fighting cancer. Sparkling Queens owner Taylor Matthews is committed to making a difference for families in the community and wants to extend her company’s reach to help cancer patients.
“I have always had a heart for giving back,” said Matthews. “My son is on the autism spectrum, so we’ve always given back to special needs families. When a close family member was recently diagnosed with cancer, our world was turned upside down, with so much uncertainty and sadness. The last thing that someone who has cancer needs to be thinking about is cleaning their home. We spoke with our staff, and several of them also mentioned having a huge heart for working with cancer patients from their personal and family experiences, so it only made sense to partner with Cleaning for a Reason. We're thrilled to support other members of our community going through cancer treatments and the uncertainty that a cancer diagnosis brings.”
