January 22, 2021 - America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia will be featured in the “Community Spotlight” at the Forsyth Farmers Market on Saturday, Jan. 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Coastal Bead Society and the Hilton Head Bead Society will provide handmade beaded mask holders as a thank you for each $20 donation made to support America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia’s Kids Cafe program. Each holder, crafted by a local artist, will attach to your mask to keep it stylishly in place and in reach.
Since March 23rd when shutdowns and school closures were first ordered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, America’s Second Harvest has prepared, packaged and distributed over 825,000 Grab & Go meals for children out of school and at home. Even with online learning from home, the children still need to be fed and well nourished.
The Coastal Bead Society and the Hilton Head Bead Society have adopted “Beading for a Purpose” as a core philosophy that supports needs in the communities where their members live and work. With the support of community organizations like the Coastal Bead Society and Hilton Head Bead Society, Second Harvest is able to continue to provide for our community and neighbors in need. The donations received through this fund-raising effort will allow Second Harvest to reach more and more children with healthy, nutritious meals they need to succeed in school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.