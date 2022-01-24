January 24, 2022 - The Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision recently announced their 2022 Board of Directors. The Directors are Roy Hill (President), Scott Harrison (Vice-President), Michael Halligan (Treasurer), Carol Abercrombie (Secretary), Dr. Jennifer Bromley, Larry Evans, Corey Brooks, Derek Goldfarb, Eileen Tully Funderburk, and Nate Shaffer.
All new Directors will experience a hands-on Sleep Shade orientation which mirrors vision loss. The Sleep Shade exercise helps board members foster a better understanding of blindness and the Center’s mission. The Board meets every other month at the Center’s location in the Charles C. Taylor building at 1141 Cornell Ave.
The Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision continues to grow thanks to the guidance of the Board of Directors and Executive Director, Lois Modell. In late 2020, the Center welcomed Dr. Nikita Desai to assist with their Low Vision Clinic evaluations. Due to the rising cases in vision impairment, Dr. Desai will help us get the growing number of clients through the initial process and on the road to rehabilitation.
The Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision is Southeast Georgia’s fully accredited, community facility providing vision rehabilitation services for individuals of all ages who are blind or live with vision loss. The Center recently received a five-year accreditation from the Association of Education and Rehabilitation.
The Center operates on grants, donations, and support from the community. To learn more about the Center or to make a donation visit www.savannahcblv.org.
