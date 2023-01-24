January 24, 2023 - The 200 Club of the Coastal Empire will be this year’s benefactor for the International Diamond Center’s (IDC) silent auction fundraiser on Friday, Feb. 3 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. This year’s auction will be held at the IDC store located on 349 Mall Blvd. in Savannah.

Attendees of the fundraiser can expect delicious food from the local restaurant BowTie Barbeque, live music, and coveted silent auction prizes. All the proceeds from this event go to support the work of the 200 Club, which has given over $3.8 million to support local families of fallen and critically injured first responders.

