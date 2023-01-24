January 24, 2023 - The 200 Club of the Coastal Empire will be this year’s benefactor for the International Diamond Center’s (IDC) silent auction fundraiser on Friday, Feb. 3 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. This year’s auction will be held at the IDC store located on 349 Mall Blvd. in Savannah.
Attendees of the fundraiser can expect delicious food from the local restaurant BowTie Barbeque, live music, and coveted silent auction prizes. All the proceeds from this event go to support the work of the 200 Club, which has given over $3.8 million to support local families of fallen and critically injured first responders.
“We are fortunate to have a community partner like International Diamond Center that sees the importance in our mission and continues to support us time and time again,” 200 Club President and CEO Mark Dana said. “Please consider joining us for this event along with IDC to support the families with loved ones that were lost in the line of duty.”
Admission to this event is free, but registration is required. To RSVP for this event, visit https://bit.ly/3iEt5nb.
The 200 Club is a 501(c) (3) organization who “cares for those who care for us” by providing for the surviving spouses and dependents of first responders who have lost their lives or sustain critical injuries in the line of duty. The organization serves a 20-county area within Georgia and South Carolina. All proceeds from this event will directly support the families of fallen heroes. The 200 Club provides significant financial assistance to the surviving family members and provides a fully paid college education – including tuition, room and board, textbooks, and a computer – to a fallen first responder’s children and spouse. For more information, go to www.our200club.com, call 912-721-4418 or email info@our200club.com. All contributions are tax deductible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.