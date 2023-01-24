January 24, 2023 - On Friday, Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. the International Fund for Animal Welfare will dock its North Atlantic right whale research vessel at Rousakis Riverfront Plaza in Savannah.
The International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) began its North Atlantic right whale research efforts on the unique vessel ‘Song of the Whale,’ to help enhance monitoring and vital research needed for the critically endangered species in North American waters. The vessel is traveling the migratory route of the right whale mother-calf pairs up the eastern coast of the US, from Georgia to Canadian waters in the north, and will gather data on whale presence, call rates, distribution, overall health, habitat use and chronic threats, vessel strike and entanglement risk. IFAW hopes that additional data and information collected by Song of the Whale can contribute significantly to well-targeted risk mitigation measures and help to pull this species back from the brink of extinction once and for all.
