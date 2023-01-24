SavBlackHeritageFestival.png

January 24, 2023 - The 34th annual Savannah Black Heritage Festival (SBHF) will take place Feb. 1 - 28 in-person with the central theme, “The Festival Lives So Our Legacy Thrives.” Committed to emphasizing the importance of celebrating Black culture, the festival will bring cultural education and exposure to the performing and visual arts, as well as, historical gems and entertainment for all demographics and interests throughout the celebration. 

“This is a special year for our festival after a three-year virtual hiatus, and since we are honoring Westley W. Law's 100th Birthday (01/01/1923),” said Festival Director Teresa-Michelle Jackson. “The first Savannah Black Heritage Festival was held on Aug. 20, 1988, and originated under the guidance and leadership of the late W.W. Law and the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, with moral support and general funding from the City of Savannah.”

