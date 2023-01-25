Davenport House Museum.jpg

January 25, 2023 - Nearly 200 museum professionals recently descended upon Cartersville, Georgia, for the annual meeting of the Georgia Association of Museums (GAM). They arrived from all regions of the state, from Rome to Thomasville to Savannah. The theme of the 2023 conference was “Museums: The (Fill in The Blank) Frontier.” Attendees participated in a variety of sessions and workshops ranging from developing education programs to designing eye-catching exhibits and visiting with vendors whose products and services target the field. The highlight of the week was the annual GAM Awards Luncheon.

This year the Davenport House Museum (DHM) was presented the 2023 Multimedia Award for Virtual Youth Guide by GAM President Marcy Breffle and Award Committee Co-Chairs Melissa Swindell and Karin Dalton. The intention of DHM’s Youth Guide program is to provide younger online guests and the virtual community with a more accurate depiction of the Davenport family household, as well as the lives of enslaved people in a 19th century Southern port city. The legacy of the enslaved people – not only in the Davenport House, but also throughout Savannah – is critically important to the history of the city.

